Coolongolook residents, Danny and Pam Dunne have praised MidCoast Council for its swift action to install a temporary bridge after it was swept away during last week's deluge.
The usually sedate flowing Curreeki Creek Road was once again transformed into a dangerous torrent, knocking out the ancient wooden bridge and stranding residents.
Today, Tuesday, July 12 a temporary steel bridge will be installed, giving residents access by the end of the day.
However, it's too early to provide details regarding any further replacement, a council spokesperson said.
Frustratingly, the small community has experienced three flood events since the start of the year.
Curreeki Creek Road crosses the waterway six times via one bridge, four concrete causeways and one rough crossing.
But, after significant rainfalls the creek rises and the causeways cannot be crossed.
Much of the water was captured in the nearby hills, while the heavy clay ground has been saturated by unprecedented months of rainfall.
Normally, the road becomes impassable within 24 hours, while flood waters can reach up to two metres above road level and the causeways blocked for days.
"With continuous rain, even light rain, the road is continuously blocked," Mr Dunne said.
"We can be cut for up to three to five days," he said.
Every year we get stuck - our nice little flowing creek becomes a torrent.- Coolongolook resident, Danny Dunne
During this time residents are either locked in or out, children can't attend school, and adults can't go to work.
The road, which runs west about seven kilometres from the Pacific Highway and into the hills, is home to about 12 residents - including school aged and young families - a number of hobby farms and smaller holdings and a productive timber mill, which draws workers from Bulahdelah, Nabiac and Coolongolook.
While, the Dunnes said this has become a regular event and part of their everyday life, they are asking council for a higher, safer bridge.
"Every year we get stuck - our nice little flowing creek becomes a torrent.
"We need to be able to get out and not be stranded.
"I think it is fantastic council is doing something so soon - they came on Saturday - but we need more."
Following years of experience predicting the outcome of events, and 25 years living in the area, the Dunnes were reasonably prepared with shopping and chores undertaken on Wednesday.
Government disaster assistance is now available for residents, businesses, and primary producers who have been affected by the floods, after the MidCoast local government area (LGA) was declared a natural disaster on Friday, July 8.
Assistance may include
Eligible adults, who have suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods could get $1000, while children get $400.
Learn more here: https://bit.ly/3yAmiP1
Service NSW can help with recovery support and information.
Visit nsw.gov.au/floods
