The next 20 minutes was a dour struggle. Terrace were next to score under the posts for a converted try to reduce the score to 26-10. Raymond Terrace had all the ball for the next five minutes but could not crack the Magpies' defence. Cordell, Bryce Berry, back rowers Sam Murray and Baily Whitby did a massive amount of tackling. Raymond Terrace were working the ball up-field and got to their kick. A charge down however gave them six more tackles.

