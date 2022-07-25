GLOUCESTER Magpies travelled to Lakeside Raymond Terrace to take on the other Magpies, the Raymond Terrace variety, in the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League.
While not their best effort of the year, Gloucester came away with a 32-10 win.
Advertisement
With the sun out for the kick-off it looked like we might get a fine afternoon. However after five minutes the showers began and with that the ball became a piece of soap. So there was plenty of dropped ball in the first 15 minutes.
Raymond Terrace were first on the board with an unconverted try to take a 4-0 lead. A great kick-off from Corbin Predebon forced a knock on by the Terrace and from the scrum Corbin hit a hole to get the Gloucester side on the board.
Darcy Alladice missed the kick so we were all locked up at 4 all. The next 10 minutes the Gloucester boys did a lot of tackling. A few silly penalties and dropped ball stopped them from getting into any rhythm.
Veteran Scott Wratten was making his presence felt in defence with some great one-on-one hits.
Raymond Terrace worked the ball up-field and received a penalty from a high tackle. From the next set they were held up over the line. So with 15 minutes to go in the first half it was a case of whoever held on to the ball would win.
Andrew Middlebrook swooped onto a loose ball in his own quarter and started cruising through the opposition. Raymond Terrace held on too long in the tackle and gave away a penalty. From the next set Gloucester's young second rower Baily Whitby found space and crossed for Darcy to convert to make it 10-4 to the Gloucester boys.
Gloucester were finding a bit of rhythm and after a couple of sets Todd Ritter held on to the ball to cross for Darcy to convert and it was 16-4.
From the kick-off Gloucester worked the ball up-field and were attacking Raymond Terrace's line. A neat little grubber from Riley Collins put Corbin over for his second. Darcy was unable to convert and at half-time it was 20-4 to Gloucester.
The second half began a carbon copy of the first. Showery weather, dropped ball, silly penalties and finally after 10 minutes Darcy Alladice decided he'd had enough. He took the defence on to score and convert to give Gloucester a comfortable lead at 26-4.
The next 20 minutes was a dour struggle. Terrace were next to score under the posts for a converted try to reduce the score to 26-10. Raymond Terrace had all the ball for the next five minutes but could not crack the Magpies' defence. Cordell, Bryce Berry, back rowers Sam Murray and Baily Whitby did a massive amount of tackling. Raymond Terrace were working the ball up-field and got to their kick. A charge down however gave them six more tackles.
They got to another kick only to have Kyle Predebon pick the ball up and as all good front rowers do, run the length of the field to score under the posts for Darcy to convert.
Best for Gloucester was Scott Wratten who was the $50 winner. Sam Murray was the players' player.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.