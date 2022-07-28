TABLE topping Gloucester Magpies will tackle second placed Dungog Warriors in the final round of the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition at Gloucester on Saturday.
This will be the last game in the competition proper.
The Magpies go into the clash on 24 points, two clear of Dungog. However, Gloucester enjoys a better points differential with 245 compared to 224. This could be vital if Dungog wins the clash and the minor premiership is decided on the differential.
It's been a great season so far for the Magpies, with just one loss from 12 matches. The one blemish was against Stroud, a side almost certain to finish third going into the semi-finals.
Gloucester coach Anthony 'Rambo' Alladice told the Advocate earlier this month that there's 'a great vibe' around the town this season following the team's continued success.
"People stop you in the street and want to have a yarn about the football,'' he said.
This season has also seen the return of junior rugby league to the town for the first time since 2016. Three teams are involved in the Group Three JRL and the club and group hopes to build on this for next season.
Saturday's game has a 2.30 kick-off. This will also be the Sponsors Day and Old Boys Day. so all are welcome.
"Old players, committee members or whatever your involvement you are most welcome,'' club spokesman Rodney Summerville sad.
There will also be three junior games on the program and those times will be advised.
So what ever happens next week the Magpies will be playing finals football this season.
Dates for the finals are as follows - first semi is the weekend of August 20, second semi August 27.
The final is the weekend of September 4 and the grand final is the weekend of September 10.
"Some of the semi-finals could be played on a Sunday,'' Rodney explained.
Meanwhile in a clash billed as the 'Battle of the Birds,' Gloucester Magpies accounted for Raymond Terrace Magpies 32-10 in last Saturday's encounter at Raymond Terrace.
