Magpies tackle second placed Dungog Warriors in final round of Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition

July 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Scott Wratten was among Gloucester's best in the 32-10 win over Raymond Terrace last weekend. See match report page 15.

TABLE topping Gloucester Magpies will tackle second placed Dungog Warriors in the final round of the Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League competition at Gloucester on Saturday.

