Gloucester Lion inducted in Canada as District Governor

Gloucester's own Lion of 16 years, Denise Bruce, was inducted as 201 N3 District Governor in Montreal, Canada last month.
During her time with the club she has held the positions of membership chair, treasurer and president. Denise has also held positions in the District Cabinet of Zone chair, GMT coordinator, first and second vice District Governor and now, of course, our District Governor.
Advertisement
A welcome home luncheon was held at the CWA Hall to celebrate this event.
Those attending the luncheon were from many clubs in our District which extends from Gloucester to the north, Woy Woy in the south and Dunedoo to the west (a total of 57 Clubs)
To celebrate 75 years of Lions in Australia many Lions Clubs are planting gardens, however Gloucester decided to plant a liquid amber tree in our already established Lions gardens.
This was undertaken by Denise as one of her first official duties as District Governor prior to the welcome home luncheon.
Denise spoke passionately about the Lions Club ethics and code of helping those in need.
Her vision for District 201N3 is "for Clubs to be the best they can be".
Denise will continue to serve her District with pride and respect, something she has always done for her Gloucester Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.