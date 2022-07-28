Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Lion inducted in Canada as District Governor

July 28 2022 - 8:00am
Denise Bruce planting a tree was one of her first official functions as District Governor of Lions.

Gloucester's own Lion of 16 years, Denise Bruce, was inducted as 201 N3 District Governor in Montreal, Canada last month.

