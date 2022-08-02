With a few Gloucester boys blowing pretty hard due to a lack of footy, things could of got a little ugly. But to their credit and the old never say die attitude that coach 'Rambo' Alladice has installed the Magpies kept trying. Dungog were attacking our line again when a cut-out pass found our own greyhound Clancy Johnson, who raced 80 metres to score under the post for Darcy to convert and it was 28-16 to Dungog.

