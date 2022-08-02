Gloucester Advocate
G;loucester Magpies lose to Dungog Warriors in Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League

By Summy
August 2 2022 - 4:00am
Riley Collins was named players' player for Gloucester in the match against Dungog. This was the final home game for the season.

GLOUCESTER Magpies were were brave in defeat when they took on a classy Dungog Warriors side in Newcastle Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League.

