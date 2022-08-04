Gloucester's King George V Park, on the corner of Cook and Ravenshaw streets, is about to undergo a makeover.
MidCoast Council will be removing the aged play equipment and installing new equipment over the next few weeks.
Council will remove play equipment at Hay Street, Gloucester and Kings Creek Reserve, Krambach, after they were identified as low-use playgrounds with failing equipment.
Other parks to receive new equipment are: John Debert Park, Smiths Lake; Majorie Debert Park, Forster; and Lansdowne Recreation Reserve.
Providing natural or structured shade over the equipment and improving access for all users is a focus for the upgrades, council's community assets manager, Rhett Pattison said.
"Some of these playgrounds are also receiving upgrades to seating, landscaping, pathways and drainage."
Works should finish in October, weather permitting.
MidCoast Council has 83 playgrounds across the local government area.
