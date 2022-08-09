Councillors have passed unanimously a notice of motion put forward by MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle acknowledging the vital role undertaken by volunteer members of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).
Speaking at July's ordinary meeting, Cr Tickle said he had had the privilege of representing council and the wider community at the Saint Florian awards presentation for members of the RFS, National and Long Service Medals in June.
"Saint Florian is the patron saint of firefighters and floods which is apt because not only does the community owe so much for the bravery and determination of the members of the RFS in the face of the recent bushfire emergency but their contribution during flood clean-up both locally and outside the Mid Coast area was immense," Cr Tickle said.
"There were over 100 awards and citations presented by RFS Commissioner Bob Rogers for dedicated and long service.
"In one case, the length of service was 62 years with many spanning four decades.
"MidCoast Council's partnership and support of the RFS is crucial for the safety of our community."
