Gloucester Advocate

Volunteers fight fires and mop up floods across the Mid-Coast and beyond

Updated August 15 2022 - 5:39am, first published August 9 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council has acknowledged the vital role undertaken by volunteer members of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Councillors have passed unanimously a notice of motion put forward by MidCoast Council deputy mayor, Alan Tickle acknowledging the vital role undertaken by volunteer members of the NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.