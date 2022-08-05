As Mick Standen packs his Harley Davidson for the longest road trip he's ever taken, he's feeling excited, but also anxious.
He and his son, Tyler, are leaving on Saturday, April 6 for a two week round trip to Alice Springs, and it's for a deeply personal reason.
Mick and Tyler are taking part in the Black Dog Ride, a national annual motorcycle ride to raise funds and awareness for suicide prevention and depression.
It's a cause close to the Standen family's heart.
"We're doing it for the awareness side of things. Because it's real. We've all been affected by it," Mick said.
"We've had a family member that committed suicide. And we're a close knit family. It affected everyone, as well as friends."
Mick himself was diagnosed with depression in 2013.
"I couldn't work out what was wrong. And of course, it's one of those things that you think 'I can't talk to anyone about it because they'll think I'm a knucklehead'."
The round trip will take Mick and Tyler around two weeks, covering approximately 6400 kilometres.
My wife and I've been married 30 years and this is going to be the longest we've ever been apart.- Mick Standen
They will do a set amount of kilometres each day for a week on the organised ride to Alice Springs, however on their way home it's "open slather", Mick says, as the Black Dog Ride concludes at the Red Centre, and riders get home under their own steam.
On the way, riders are camping in tents on the cold, winter nights. However, Mick is being kind to himself and Tyler and has booked cabins every third night or so, to get a decent rest and to be able to wash some clothes.
The duo originally planned to take part in the Black Dog Ride two years ago, but, because of COVID the ride came to a screeching halt before it had started.
Tyler and Mick had started raising funds before the 2020 ride.
"I'm pretty sure we raised more than $1000 that first time," Mick said.
Organisers were also forced to cancel last year's Black Dog Ride. This year is the first year back on the road for the ride, which now has the tagline 'Third Time Lucky.'
Mick and Tyler have set a fundraising goal of $1000, and have raised $630 so far.
Even before setting off, Mick wanted to express his gratitude to those who have donated already, and to Drifta, who made the bags for Mick and Tyler's tents and belongings.
If you would like to sponsor Mick and Tyler you can donate online at www.mycause.com.au/p/281861/tyler-standen.
To learn more about the Black Dog Ride go to www.blackdogride.org.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
