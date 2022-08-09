Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Patchwork Group quilt to be used in Catholic Mission work

August 9 2022 - 6:30pm
Gloucester Patchwork Group, which has been in existence for more than 20 years, has sent off 18 quilts made by members to the Rotary Club in Lismore, all for distribution to flood victims.

