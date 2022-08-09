Gloucester Patchwork Group, which has been in existence for more than 20 years, has sent off 18 quilts made by members to the Rotary Club in Lismore, all for distribution to flood victims.
However, one quilt made by Cath McGovern has had a different journey.
The quilt was to be raffled at the Westpac Rescue Helicopter auction dinner but in the meantime, Cath's son David McGovern, a director with the Catholic Mission, offered $600 to buy the quilt for use in his mission work. That money will be donated to a representative from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter committee on Tuesday, August 16 at the group's monthly meeting.
By David McGovern
Anyone who does patchwork or quilting knows how challenging it can be.
The expanse of material, as the various pieces of fabric are sewn together, can become quite unwieldy and the time it takes to craft a beautiful quilt is not insignificant.
Having become the proud owner of several such patchwork quilts, thanks to the prowess and passion of my mother, Cath McGovern, I was delighted when an opportunity became available for me to acquire yet another of her wonderful creations.
Simply called 'Tapestry', this quilt is being donated, by me, to go on display in (the Catholic Mission) national office. My reasons for offering this piece of handicraft are numerous, including:
To me, the quilt is symbolic of the work we do and all the ways we help 'reach out' and 'bring life'.
On their own, the small, individual pieces of fabric don't amount to much but when put together, with care and love, diligence and dedication, they create something truly magnificent.
Our work of Kingdom-building has been built on the small - and yes, large - donations of so many people, over the years. Our donors have helped create a 'blanket of love' for those in need; in so many parts of the world, they have helped us bring colour and light to the darkest of circumstances.
At the presentation to mum's craft group, I also told the members about the story of Pauline Jaricot. I emphasised how Pauline, like each of them, had a heart for helping those in need - this quilt acknowledges the creative impulse of our missionaries, while also raising valuable funds.
Finally, knowing about some of the life stories of some of those in the craft group, I also highlighted Pauline's experiences with ill-health, poverty and the loss of members of her family. Despite this, she maintained a strong faith and prayer life. I commended all the quilters for their dedication to both their craft and to their community, and their collective desire to make a difference.
I hope 'Tapestry' might become a lasting and beautiful tribute to the past 200 years of missionary endeavor.
David McGovern is director (Maitland/Newcastle, Bathurst, Wilcannia/Forbes) for the Catholic Mission
