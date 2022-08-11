Gloucester Advocate

Local Government Awards presented last Thursday, August 4

August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior land use planners, Sue Calvin and Alexandra Macvean with general manager, Adrian Panuccio accepting the award.

A project which included 10s of thousands of discussions, phone calls, managing drop-in sessions and monitoring website visits has earned MidCoast Council a highly commended award in this year's Local Government Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.