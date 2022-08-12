Gloucester Advocate

Improved water stability on the way for Gloucester

August 12 2022 - 2:00am
Soil and rock samples were taken in 2020 at the Cemetery Road site in order to prepare an engineering recommendation for the reservoir foundation. Photo Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council will install additional chemical dosing systems at the Gloucester Water Treatment Plant to improve water stability and give residents of Gloucester and Barrington "peace of mind".

