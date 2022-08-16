Private country gardens open for one day at Hannam Vale

A selection of private country gardens will be open for just six hours on Sunday, October 23 for the Hannam Vale Open Garden Day.
After two years' absence due to the pandemic, the garden open day returns to raise funds for Hannam Vale's community reserve.
The day begins at the recreation reserve in the heart of Hannam Vale where programs are available and the cafe is open for coffee, tea and homemade cakes and slices.
Cottage and woodland gardens will be on view, as well as established and new gardens. Programs are $10 per person to access all the gardens, with children under 16 years free.
Back at the reserve, lunch will be available as well as market stalls with a variety of plants, preserves and bric-a-brac.
Hannam Vale is located in the Stewarts River valley in the the Three Brother region.
