GLOUCESTER Rugby League coach Anthony 'Rambo' Alladice was earlier this week attempting to find out one important bit of information about Saturday's Newcastle and Hunter Northern Conference Rugby League minor semi-final against Dungog.
"I don't know where we're playing yet,'' Alladice said.
"I've heard a couple of venues mentioned, but no one has told us exactly where.''
That minor matter aside, Alladice said his side is looking forward to Saturday's encounter - wherever it's played. Both sides finished the season-proper on 26 points, however, Dungog claimed second on for and against. Stroud Clarence Town are the minor premiers.
The Magpies haven't played since losing to Dungog 46-20 at Gloucester on July 30 due to a final round bye. However, Alladice isn't too concerned about the break, saying it will freshen the players while it was also an opportunity to clear up a couple of niggling injuries.
"We had a good training run last Saturday and I know the boys are as keen as,'' Alladice said.
Gloucester will be at full strength for this Saturday. Alladice pointed out that up to seven players were away for the last round clash.
"We've played Dungog twice,'' he said.
"We beat them down there when we were at full strength and they beat us the last time.''
However, there wasn't much in the first clash, with the Magpies getting the decision 32-30.
As with all big games, Alladice said he'll look to his forwards to lay the platform. He said they've been in fine fettle this year, particularly prop Kyle Predebon, who has also been a frequent try scorer with nine to his credit. Lock Riley Collins has been consistent all season.
Darcy Alladice's goal kicking could swing the match Gloucester's way. He finished the season-proper the second highest points scorer in the competition with 122, although Dungog's Oliver Pritchard led the way on 128. Gloucester centre Johnny Cornelius finished the year with 12 tries and the Magpies will look to give him plenty of attacking opportunities.
Winner of the game will play Stroud Clarence Town in the major semi, loser will meet the winner of the elimination match.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
