Australian tenor, Mark Vincent is bringing his newest show, The Impossible Dream, to the Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday, August 21.
Fans can expect an intimate performance with Mark Vincent performing a rich repertoire of classical musical theatre songs and arias made popular by the great artists around the world.
Mark is keeping his song list a surprise but you can be sure he will perform all your favourites, including and celebrating the classic hits from London's West End and Broadway musicals.
Hits include Memory, This Is The Moment, Nessun Dorma, You'll Never Walk Alone, My Way, hits from Les Misérables, 0fits From The Jersey Boys, and hits from Phantom Of The Opera and many more.
"I'm really looking forward to performing my brand new show this year " Mark said.
"There's nothing like singing in one of my favourite venues and favourite audiences who always support me when I come to town."
"Australian audiences always return their loyalty which I really really appreciate".
Mark Vincent first came to the public eye when he stepped on to the stage of Australia's Got Talent at age 15 in 2009, singing Nessun Dorma. He went on to become the winner of Australia's Got Talent that year.
Now, only in his mid 20s, he has already recorded and released nine albums on the Sony label, with eight of these albums having reached #1 on the ARIA Classical Crossover charts, and several releases having enjoyed great success atop the ARIA national charts.
Mark has been a constant regular performer at the annual Carols in the Domain in Sydney.
In 2014, Mark Vincent made his musical theatre debut in the Australian national production of Dirty Dancing.
In 2016, he played the role of Freddy Einsfeld Hill in the Australian national production of My Fair Lady, under the direction of Dame Julie Andrews DBE.
Since then, Mark has been touring in Australia and internationally, both joining other artists, and performing his own concerts.
There are still seats available to see Mark Vincent perform on stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday, August 20 at 2pm.
Book online at mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or by phone 6592 5466.
