Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Community Garden guest speakers at Gloucester Garden Club

By Gloucester Garden Club
September 29 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Gloucester Community Garden team Steve Robinson, Terri Hardwick, Pippa Robinson and Megan Dewsnap. Picture supplied

Gloucester Garden Club members met last Wednesday, September 28 in the Pioneer Memorial Garden in Gloucester Park, constructed to celebrate the Australian Bicentenary 1788-1988.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.