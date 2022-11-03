Bowman dairy farmer, Tom Middlebrook says it takes a collective effort from everyone in the supply chain to ensure we can continue producing nutritious dairy foods for generations to come, with sustainability at the fore of practices on the farm.
Tom's family has owned their Bowman dairy farm property for 100 years. Over this century, Tom's property has seen a lot of change and development, with technology to thank for a lot of the improvements.
Tom is an operations manager on the farm alongside his Dad and their team of staff. Tom touts his Dad as always being an innovative farmer on the front foot toward positive change.
"As farmers, we are committed to implementing processes and innovations on the farm to address sustainability challenges in areas such as improving water efficiencies through recycling, as well as land management to improve biodiversity, soil, and carbon capture, food waste management, and antimicrobial stewardship," Tom said.
"I recognise that people want to know how the food they eat is produced, with sustainability playing an increasingly important role in their food choices.
"As a key part of the dairy food production cycle, it's my goal to always be proud of how we farm, continuously looking to evolve our practices to ensure sustainability is at the fore."
The Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework has reached its 10-year milestone, continuing its promise to provide nutritious food for a healthier world.
The Framework is underpinned by four commitments to enhance economic viability and livelihoods, improve the wellbeing of people, provide the best care for animals, and reduce environmental impact.
This is the first agricultural framework of its kind and sets the standard for sustainable dairy production in Australia to 2030, and beyond.
Since 2012, the industry has made significant progress to help address the world's sustainability challenges including:
Dairy Australia General Manager Sustainability, Helen Dornom says the industry's sustainability journey has been one of constant reviewing, adapting, and evolving to meet the changing needs of our world.
"The Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework was born through stakeholder collaboration and the industry's desire to demonstrate our respect for our planet, people, and animals. Now, sustainability is a key pillar in all areas of the Australian dairy industry," said Ms Dornom.
As the Australian Dairy Sustainability Framework enters its second decade, the Australian dairy industry continues to tackle future ambitions such as improving workplace safety culture and developing actions to reduce packaging, food waste, and silage wrap usage.
