Gloucester Advocate

Aussie Ark carries out health checks on eastern quolls

December 27 2022 - 12:00pm
Conservation organisation Aussie Ark, with partners Australian Geographic and WIRES, have completed a health check of Eastern Quolls in their care, declaring all the animals are in prime health and ready for release into the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.

