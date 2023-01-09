Fearless forecast for AFL 2023

Here's what you need to know to gear up for the 2023 AFL season. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Last year, Geelong dominated the 2022 AFL Finals in front of over 100,000 fans. While the Cats and second-placers Sydney Swans look to remain prominent contenders in 2023, a few teams are primed to challenge them this year.

This article discusses what you need to know to gear up for AFL this 2023 season, including a fearless forecast of what to expect and some requisite hot takes.

Gold Coast Suns set to make the finals

Thirteen looks to be the lucky number for the Gold Coast Suns, who are sure to make a finals appearance in its 12 years in the AFL. This hot take will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows after the Suns finished a lowly 12th with a 10-12 record in 2022.

With prolific forward Ben King returning after last year's ACL injury, Gold Coast can build on its inspiring round 17 win to finally crack the code.

Additionally, the Suns will be banking on breakout star Ben Ainsworth, who recently had a career year in 2022.



The dynamic forward led the club in goal assists while averaging 16 disposals, 1.1 goals, and 6.7 score involvements per game. Former number two pick Noah Anderson and the promising Elijah Hollands are also expected to be prominent figures in Gold Coast's 2023 run.

Of course, the Suns expect another strong season from midfielder Touk Miller. The explosive runner nearly won the Brownlow Medal, missing out by just two votes. Should Gold Coast finally break through, Miller can also get his recognition.

Essendon Bombers makes the AFLW finals

The Bombers had a respectable showing in their inaugural season and finished as the best of the four expansion clubs with a 4-6 record. While inexperience and a series of injuries ultimately cut short the Bombers' promising run, they showed enough to prove they belong in the finals with a full roster.

Essendon finished sixth overall in average points scored on the backs of Daria Bannister, Paige Scott, and Bonnie Toogood. And with the 22-year-old Madison Prespakis set to improve yet again, a top-eight finish seems inevitable for the Bombers.

Melbourne could lose Kysaiah Pickett

In September 2022, Port Adelaide was rumoured to make a push for the precocious 22-year-old Kysaiah Pickett. With commitments to Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca taking up a significant slice of the Demons' cap space, Melbourne may be unable to afford Pickett when he becomes eligible for a new contract.

AFL fans continue to expect big things from the Demons, who stormed out of the gates last season with ten straight wins before suffering a late-season collapse. It will be interesting to see how their performance on the field can silence the murmurings about Pickett's future.

Richmond Tigers get top four finish

The reinforced Tigers are set to avenge their 2022 first-round finals exit. Richmond will enter 2023 with former Giants' midfielders Jacob Hopper and Tim Tarantino, joining veteran Trent Cotchin and future star Shai Bolton.

Apart from the recruits, the Tigers will also be bolstered by the return of Dustin Martin, who missed significant time last season due to injury and personal reasons. With the three-time Norm Smith Medal winner back in the fold, Richmond looks like a great wager for 2023.

Western Bulldogs poised for rough season

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Western Bulldogs. They come into 2023 with key additions Liam Jones and Rory Lobb, but with the second-toughest fixture in the competition, things aren't looking so bright.

Additionally, the Dogs will have to overcome the losses of Josh Dunkley and Lachie Hunter, two key contributors in 2022. The Dogs have yet to crack the top four in the regular season since 2010. It will be surprising if 2023 is the year they finally do it.

Collingwood Magpies come back down to Earth

The Pies had an incredible run in 2022, winning a string of close games to finish with a remarkable 16-6 record. With Craig McRae at the helm, Collingwood adopted an ultra-aggressive game plan, as shown by the Pies being third in the competition in tackles per game.

However, the sheer number of close wins they managed to pull off suggests that the results may not be sustainable come the 2023 season. The tightly-contested battle for the top four slots could mean that a two-game turnaround might be enough to drop a team from the ladder. The Pies have proven they're a gritty bunch, but a repeat performance appears unlikely.

Final words

Plenty of interesting storylines surround the upcoming 2023 AFL, with club shakeups, player movement, and returning stars hovering over the top teams' pedestals.

