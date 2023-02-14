Gloucester VIEW Club is on the lookout for new members who want to give back to their community and make new connections with women in the area. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women.
Gloucester VIEW Club supports the education of five local students through The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, ensuring they have what they need for the school year.
In addition to their ongoing support of The Smith Family, Gloucester VIEW Club hosts social events, including fashion parades, luncheon meetings, interesting guest speakers and workshops as well as hosting an International Women's Day function.
Women from all backgrounds and ages are welcome to join.
For more information call 0427 581 261.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.