Waukivory Hall was the setting for the first 'Paint and Sip' night, bringing together friends and community members for a splash of an artistic giggle.
Held on the evening of Thursday March 23, 15 participants tried their luck with the brushes in what was an atmosphere of fun for all.
Local artist Richard Rawbone was on hand to provide instruction and encouragement, coaxing some surprisingly good results from the largely inexperienced group.
The paint and sip concept is based around having an experienced artist guide students through the creation of an artwork, all while enjoying a drop of their favourite beverage. The format is focused more on the social enjoyment of the get together than any kind of serious artistic instruction.
According to organiser Kathy Leimgruber, the Waukivory event was a great success with some of those attending showing a previously unknown artistic flair.
"I don't think anybody had done very much painting or anything like that before, but they thoroughly enjoyed it and some were really quite artistic," Kathy said.
"There was a little bit of talent coming out here and there that surprised ourselves."
Following the event's success there are plans for another, though as yet no date has been set.
And while there may not have been any Archibald or Sulman Prize entries created on the night, there was a strong sense of local community bonding.
"We thoroughly enjoyed it, it was lots of fun, and really binding us together as a community."
If anyone is interested in participating in their next event, please call Kathy Leimgruber on 6558 0951
