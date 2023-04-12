Gloucester Advocate
Services Australia mobile service centre in region through April

April 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Mobile Service Centres are 20 tonne trucks providing regional and rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support. Photo supplied.
Services Australia's Mobile Service Centre, Golden Wattle, will be travelling through the Mid Coast region in the coming weeks, offering locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Department of Veterans' Affairs services.

