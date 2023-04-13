Special publication: Barrington - from coast to country 2023

Welcome to Barrington - From Coast to Country.
Delivered to you by Australian Community Media, this edition brings together inspiration to make the most out of your visit to this beautiful region.
Whether you seek relaxation or a thrilling adventure, you can enjoy the region at your own pace on horseback, mountain bike, kayak, or by just taking a gentle stroll.
Be surrounded by stunning scenery when you explore one of the State's oldest and mostloved national parks.
Gloucester is more than just a gateway to the Barrington Tops National Park.
Here you will find a vibrant main street with shopping, live music and cafes serving up delicious local produce.
Take time out, and take "a breath of fresh air" in the Dungog Region.
It's beautiful any time.
The grandeur of nature is simply breathtaking.
Discover the historical homes and landmarks of the charming villages of Paterson, Clarence Town.
The Great Lakes has been one of the go-to holiday destinations for Sydneysiders for many years.
And it's not hard to see why.
Our locals are proud and passionate about their natural environment, so please be sure to stow your rubbish before leaving.
That way, future generations can enjoy the rainforests and ancient forests, waterways, waterfalls and natural flora that make the area so popular with tourists and locals alike.
