Five groups in the Stroud area will receive funding in what will be the second last of the Duralie Community Fund program.
Booral RFS, Stroud Neighbourhood Children's Co-op, Stroud Road Community Hall and Progress Association, and Stroud Rodeo and Campdraft Association will share this year's $150,614 allocated funding.
The program was established as a condition of development approval to establish the Duralie Mine.
Duralie finished extracting coal in 2021 and has now transitioned to closure.
The funding program was designed to help deliver projects with social, cultural, economic or environmental benefits to communities in the Stroud, Stroud Road, Stratford and Wards River areas.
The successful applicants were announced and approved by councillors at the May monthly MidCoast Council ordinary meeting.
Councillors also voted unanimously in favour of reducing the 2024 individual funding limit from $50,000 to $10,000.
It is coming to an end which I'm sure that area and community will definitely miss in applying for that funding.- Katheryn Stinson
This would enable the remaining $48,893.13 to benefit a further five community groups next year, MidCoast Council community co-ordinator, Lyndie Hepple reported.
This year's assessment panel received six applications for $156,814 to help fund $191,446 worth of community projects.
Applications were independently assessed by two council officers in order to determine how well they met the funding criteria prior to being handed over to the assessment panel.
A Gloucester sporting club was rejected because it was outside the eligible area.
Funding has previously assisted with upgrades to Stroud Showground, the provision of an accessible unisex toilet at Allen Park, and Stroud skatepark.
Katheryn Stinson described the report as sad, due to the end of the funding program.
Instead of having one application for $48,000 there will now be enough to have five applications for the last round, Cr Stinson said.
"It is coming to an end which I'm sure that area and community will definitely miss in applying for that funding."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
