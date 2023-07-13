Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Creatives to provide further opportunities for artists

By Rick Kernick
July 14 2023 - 5:30am
Tracey Murrell, Robyn Swadling and Dianne Erasmus from Gloucester Creatives. Picture by Scott Calvin.
A storm of creativity is brewing in town with local artists banding together to form an artistic collective known as Gloucester Creatives.

