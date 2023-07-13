A storm of creativity is brewing in town with local artists banding together to form an artistic collective known as Gloucester Creatives.
Since forming in May this year, the group already numbers about 30 members, made up of creators along with those just wanting to lend support to see the artistic community flourish.
Tracey Murrell is an artist and one of the principal drivers of the collective.
Responding to what she saw as a lack of outlets for creatives in Gloucester to sell their work, Tracey proceeded to establish the group of imaginative cohorts.
Their objective is to establish a permanent venue where the area's artists can display and sell their art, as well as providing a base for networking and inspiration.
As well as serving their own purposes, it's something they view as a bonus for the town.
"The aim is to create a vibrant arts hub in Gloucester that is going to be attracting tourists and locals alike," Tracey said.
"We want to make this a real landmark and a real destination point."
As for content, the direction is to include everything from painting to fibre artists, traditional artists, sculpture from found objects, music and writing.
"Every form of creativity in Gloucester is included - we're not cutting anyone out," Tracey said.
With an age range of seven to 70, inclusiveness is also a key aspect of the group.
After making a public debut of sorts with a stall at the Gloucester mega market day over the long weekend, the group will again be displaying some of their work at the Christmas in July markets to be held at Gloucester Bowling and Recreation Club on Sunday, July 23.
"The aim was obviously to sell a bit of work and start raising community awareness so that people knew what we were doing."
Anyone interested in further information regarding Gloucester Creatives can do so by contacting them through their facebook page.
