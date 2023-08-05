Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is celebrating the birth of their 500th Tasmanian devil joey.
For managing directors Tim Faulkner and Liz Gabriel, this milestone is an exciting and emotional one after years of dedication protecting this iconic species.
"Each individual baby is so precious," Ms Gabriel said.
"And this joey, and what he represents, is so special for all of us who have been dedicated to saving the species for so many years."
The historic 500th joey is a male, named Milo, approximately four months old and birthed by Devil mum Paddy.
The discovery and official count took place during the annual pouch checks conducted by Aussie Ark's conservation manager, Hayley Shute and operations manager, Dean Reid.
The joey will spend his entire life wild and free in the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary where he was born.
The Tasmanian devil is Aussie's Ark's symbolic and signature species.
The organisation was first established to save the species from extinction when the deadly devil facial tumour disease threatened to wipe out the species in the mid 1990s.
Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops facility received its first cohort of 44 disease-free Devils from Tasmania in 2011, initiating an ambitious breeding and rewilding program.
A significant milestone followed with the release of 11 devils into the 400 hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary, marking the first time Devils had stepped foot on mainland Australia for over 3000 years.
Since that time the Devils have continued to breed and thrive in the wild sanctuary, with Aussie Ark now caring for the largest insurance population of Tasmanian devils in the world.
Managing Director Tim Faulkner said the 500th joey is not just proof of the program's success, but also a symbol of hope for resurrecting Australia's ecology in the future.
"The devil is an apex species," Mr Faulkner said.
"In the wild in Tasmania, it protects and provides for the entire ecosystem.
"It improves and balances out the environment."
For further information visit Aussie Ark's website: aussieark.org.au
