Gloucester Tennis Club is turning 100 and to mark the occasion, members are putting on the ritz and glitz in staging their centenary ball.
To be held at Gloucester Country Club on Saturday September 9, the event is shaping up to be a fun evening for participants to celebrate the club and its community of members.
Starting at 6.30pm, guests will enjoy beer and wine on arrival, canapes, a two course meal, and a live band to keep everyone entertained.
It's just a great way to celebrate the fact that the club is 100 years old, and we've got plans in place that hopefully it goes for another 100 years- Gloucester District Tennis Association secretary, Ruth Johnson
Organisers have extended an invitation to those who have been a part of its history, with former presidents, committee members, players and people formerly associated with the club invited to join in on the night.
"We've invited life members, people who were intrinsic to the formation of the club to come, along with new members and anyone else who'd like to come to celebrate the fact that the club is actually turning 100, which is pretty incredible," club secretary, Ruth Johnson said.
As well as the centenary celebration, the club has been experiencing many positive outcomes recently, such as the refurbishment of the courts, the installation of new lights, more juniors playing and the appointment of new coach, Greg Billingham.
And of course there's the Gloucester Open coming up over the October long weekend, all of which makes Gloucester a special place to be involved in tennis.
"It's in the most beautiful setting, you've got the opportunity to play on clay and synthetic grass and it is one of the few clubs in NSW that has still got clay courts," Ruth said.
"We've got excellent competitions and there's a really strong social group that plays.
"It's an easy, comfortable, low-key club that is open for anybody to be a part of."
The Gloucester Tennis Association Centenary Ball is on Saturday September 9, beginning at 6:30pm. Dress code for the evening is "cocktail". Bookings essential.
Tickets are $70 per person and can be purchased from McRaes Fashion Centre or online at play.tennis.com.au/gloucesterdistri.../CentenaryBall
