Gloucester Westpac Rescue Helicopter support group dinner and auction

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 10:28am, first published September 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Pat Enright personally designed this art quilt and donated to for auction. Picture supplied
A total of $17,000 was raised for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at the Gloucester volunteer support group's 25th dinner and auction.

