A total of $17,000 was raised for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service at the Gloucester volunteer support group's 25th dinner and auction.
Pat Enright, a member of the support group, designed and created a lovely art quilt which she donated for auction on the night.
The quilt was successfully purchased by Gloucester Community Shop for $5000.
It was a very successful night and organisers sent out a "big thankyou" to all this involved. The dinner and auction was held at Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday, August 26.
Earlier this year the support group raised $2500 at a St Patrick's Day-themed trivia night, also at the golf club and attended by 120 people. On the night, Danny Eather, the rescue helicopter service's community liaison officer, accepted a cheque for $35,000 from the group.
