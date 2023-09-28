Gloucester Advocate
Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network program for Indigenous Australians

By Staff Reporters
September 29 2023 - 5:30am
Members of the Primary Health Network's First Nations Health Access Team. Picture supplied.
An evaluation an Integrated Team Care program for First Nations people, underpinned by the National Agreement on Closing the Gap, has found the program is achieving its desired outcome of improving life outcomes experienced by Indigenous Australians.

