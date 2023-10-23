Yates said it was disappointing that no batter cashed in after a number made promising starts. Openers Landon Blissett (26) and Johny Cornelius (25) put on 51 while Yates made 29 from just 24 balls, hitting six boundaries. Jye Barkwill and Rhys Summerville put on an invaluable 43 before Summerville was the seventh batter dismissed. He made 27 while Barkwill was not out on 26.