Gloucester Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gloucester Bushmen score win over Great Lakes in Manning T1 cricket competition

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 23 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcomer Aaron Hagenbach bowling in Gloucester's opening round game. The Bushmen beat Great Lakes in the second round.
Newcomer Aaron Hagenbach bowling in Gloucester's opening round game. The Bushmen beat Great Lakes in the second round.

GLOUCESTER captain Ryan Yates has challenged his side to remain unbeaten at home in this season's Manning T1 cricket competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.