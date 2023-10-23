GLOUCESTER captain Ryan Yates has challenged his side to remain unbeaten at home in this season's Manning T1 cricket competition.
The Bushmen scored a comfortable win over Great Lakes in the round two game played at Gloucester.
"The boys went really well,'' Yates said. "We came back after getting a bit of a touch up in the first week and it was a good confidence boost.''
Yates won the toss and elected to bat. "I thought we would try and get some runs on the board and go from there,'' he said.
Yates said it was disappointing that no batter cashed in after a number made promising starts. Openers Landon Blissett (26) and Johny Cornelius (25) put on 51 while Yates made 29 from just 24 balls, hitting six boundaries. Jye Barkwill and Rhys Summerville put on an invaluable 43 before Summerville was the seventh batter dismissed. He made 27 while Barkwill was not out on 26.
"Rhys batted really well,'' Yates said.
"At the drinks break I told them to make sure we batted the 40 overs. It was pretty warm and we wanted to make Great Lakes stand out there for as long as possible.
"Rhys started teeing off towards the end and got some quick runs.''
The Bushmen made 7/163 and Yates was sure that would be enough.
"The wicket was a bit two paced and I was confident our bowlers could do the job,'' he said.
Yates said Sam Collie was the pick of his bowlers. Collie finished with 2/8 from four overs as Gloucester restricted Great Lakes to 131 from 34 overs.
"Sam bowled really well - he was on a hat-trick at one stage and nearly got it,'' Yates said.
Collie and Summerville both play under 17s for Gloucester and Yates said they show great promise. The reliable Barkwill finished with 2/22 while Summerville capped a strong game by taking 2/43 although he was the most expensive of the bowlers.
All four T1 sides are guaranteed a finals berth this season, however, Yates said the Bushmen will target a top two finish. He said winning every home game will make this achievable. Gloucester hosts premiers Taree United on Saturday.
