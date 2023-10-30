Gloucester Advocatesport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gloucester Bushmen beaten by Taree United in Manning T1 cricket clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
October 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Ossedryver took 4/19 for Gloucester in Taree United's innings in the T1 clash at Gloucester.
Dan Ossedryver took 4/19 for Gloucester in Taree United's innings in the T1 clash at Gloucester.

BATTING was again Gloucester Bushmen's bugbear in the Manning T1 cricket clash against premiers Taree United at Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.