BATTING was again Gloucester Bushmen's bugbear in the Manning T1 cricket clash against premiers Taree United at Gloucester.
Skipper Ryan Yates called correctly at the toss and elected to bowl. Yates was happy with the performance of this bowlers as they held United to 9/162 from the allotted 60 overs. However, the Bushmen fell just short in the run chase when dismissed for 145.
"We didn't bowl too badly,'' Yates said.
"But we just couldn't score enough runs. It's been a reoccurring problem.''
United opener Matt Collier made the game high of 44, but otherwise none of the visiting batters were able to post a big score.
"The boys bowled pretty tight,'' Yates said.
"Dan Ossedryver bowled well to take 4/19 and he was able to keep them under pressure. Rhys Summerville was good again and he finished with 2/28.''
Opening batters Landon Blissett and Johny Cornelius gave Gloucester a reasonable start before Blissett fell for 17 with the score on 29.
"Just about everyone seems to get a start but not converting them into a higher score.''
Cornelius made 24, Aaron Hagenbach 21, Todd Ritter 25 while Andrew Fraser posted his highest score in T1 with an unbeaten 24.
However, the Bushmen lost wickets just when they looked to be gaining the initiative. Sam Murray joined Fraser with the score at 8/125 and the pair gave the Bushmen renewed hope when they added 16, however, Murray was bowled for 10 and the innings finished soon after, with Gloucester making 145.
Yates said the wicket didn't hold any terrors.
"There were a few spots that had some life. But if you batted well you scored runs, it you bowled well you were rewarded,'' he said.
"But it was an enjoyable game played in good spirit.''
Gloucester will meet the struggling Great Lakes on Saturday, with the match at this stage to be played at Tuncurry.
Meanwhile, Rhys Summerville took 2/29 for Manning under 17s in the Mid North Coast inter-district game against Hastings played at Gloucester on Sunday. Hastings won the game by one wicket. Manning scored 8/175 and had Hastings 8/113 in the run chase, Hastings secured a one wicket win in the 48th over.
Summerville (28 retired) and Andrew Fraser (24) provided the bulk of Gloucester's innings of 8/103 in the under 17 match against Great Lakes at Gloucester.
Great Lakes made 6/88 in reply, with Fraser the best of the bowlers, finishing with 2/11. Gloucester leads the competition by three points.
Five sides contest the under 17s this season.
