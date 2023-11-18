The commercial fitness training industry has become one of the strongest growth sectors within the fitness industry across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area).
Growth of the outdoor fitness industry has highlighted a need to regulate the use of public spaces for all members of the community, governance liaison and projects co-ordinator, Donna Hudson said.
MidCoast Council manages 826 public open spaces in the region; 247 of these parks and reserves are Crown Land reserves.
During the October ordinary meeting councillors were introduced to the draft Use of Public Open Space by Commercial Fitness Trainers Policy and Procedure, which addresses the impact on the high level use of council assets and public liability and risk concerns.
Presenting the policy, Ms Hudson said council had a responsibility to sustainably manage open spaces under both the Crown Land Management Act (2016) and the Local Government Act (1993).
A new policy for MidCoast Council, objectives of the document are:
Fitness Australia's guidelines for commercial fitness trainers form the basis for the implementation of this policy.
All applicants are encouraged to hold Fitness Australia professional registration while conducting fitness activities on council managed land, Ms Hudson reported.
