Gloucester Advocate
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Gloucester XI will take on the NSW blind side on Sunday at Gloucester.

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 22 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester XI take on NSW blind side
Gloucester XI take on NSW blind side

IN what will be a first for Mid North Coast cricket a Gloucester X1 will take on the NSW blind side on Sunday at Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.