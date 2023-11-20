Gloucester Advocatesport
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Gloucester veteran golfers in great form

By Peter Wildblood
November 20 2023 - 1:00pm
Sponsor Steve Kriss congratulates veterans golf winner Anne Wand.
IT was clearly an "easy day at the office" for the veteran golfers last Tuesday with all six trophy winners returning scores well inside their handicaps all finishing with a "4" in front of their scores.

