IT was clearly an "easy day at the office" for the veteran golfers last Tuesday with all six trophy winners returning scores well inside their handicaps all finishing with a "4" in front of their scores.
The event was an individual stableford sponsored by Julie and Steve Kriss in what most considered ideal conditions. The Gloucester greens were in their usual great shape and the fairways responding wonderfully to the late Spring rain of the past few weeks.
The winner was Anne Wand with a whopping 45 stableford points, nine inside her handicap. Runner up was Tad Parish, 43, with balls won by Trevor Sharp and Rod Burrows 42, Ken Kelly 41 and Kev Rayment, 40, on a count back from the field.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won by Dale Rabbett, who finished 640cm from the hole at the 4th and 13th holes. At the 6th and 15th holes Robyn Rayment, 130cm, and Trevor Sharp, 770cm, were closest.
On Tuesday (November 20) Gloucester veterans played an individual stroke sponsored by Paul Griffith. The following Tuesday there will be an individual stableford the first event on the 2023-4 Summer Cup.
