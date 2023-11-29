Gloucester Advocate
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Anne Andrews talks about her poetry compilation, 'Fantastic'

By Staff Reporters
November 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Local author, Anne Andrews will be at Gloucester Library to talk about her four-book compilation of poetry, Fantastic, on Friday, December 15, from 10am to 12pm.

