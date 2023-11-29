Local author, Anne Andrews will be at Gloucester Library to talk about her four-book compilation of poetry, Fantastic, on Friday, December 15, from 10am to 12pm.
A passionate author, poet and creative writer, Anne has expressed her love for the written word with experience in blog-writing, feature writing and memoirs.
Her experiences have allowed her to develop her craft and has given her unforgettable memories that can be depicted throughout her poetry, short stories, articles, and novels.
Anne is currently writing the first in a series of novellas about a quirky modern "Miss Marple" type character who teams up with a female detective to solve rural crime in New South Wales.
Light refreshments will be provided with copies of the book will be for sale at the event.
Entry is free, however bookings are essential.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.