Wednesday, 29 November 2023
MidCoast Council future cemeteries strategy available for public scrutiny

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 28 2023 - 12:00pm
MidCoast Council's draft Future Cemeteries Strategy will be placed on display for 25 working days. File picture
A strategy which identifies current, emerging and future needs of 34 cemeteries under MidCoast Council care will be placed on public exhibition for community input.

