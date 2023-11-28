Gloucester Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Work on Rocky Crossing at Gloucester to begin early 2024

By Staff Reporters
November 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Repair work on Rocky Crossing to begin early in 2024
Repair work on Rocky Crossing to begin early in 2024

Repair work on the damaged Rocky Crossing at Gloucester is scheduled to begin early in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help