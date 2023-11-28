Gloucester Advocate
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Beats on the Bank festival in Taree holds free workshops

By Staff Reporters
November 28 2023 - 6:00pm
A series of workshops will be held this week covering production and performance elements as part of the Beats on the Bank Music Festival. Picture Pixabay.
Organisers of the Beats on the Bank Music Festival will be running a series of free workshops this week covering various elements of live performance and production.

Local News

