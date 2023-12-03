With the two new reservoirs at Cemetery Road complete and the final stages of construction set to be finished by Christmas, the Gloucester water upgrade will move into the testing and commissioning stage in the new year.
The project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
In the meantime, an overnight water outage will impact around 500 properties in southern Gloucester on Thursday, December 7, as the Gloucester water upgrade nears completion.
Properties from Onslow Street to Gloucester Tops Road will be without water from 9pm Thursday night until 6am Friday morning while contractors working for MidCoast Council connect a new water main at the Cemetery Road reservoir site.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott said the work was being completed overnight to minimise disruption to local residents and businesses.
"This will be one of the last major interruptions associated with the upgrade and we're really excited to see the project entering its final stages," Mr Scott said.
"The upgrade has been underway for more than two years now and while it's going to significantly improve the quality and reliability of the town's water supply, we're also aware that local residents are probably looking forward to things getting back to normal once the project is all wrapped up."
Mr Scott encouraged anyone who had any concerns about the planned outage, or experienced any issues as a result of it, to get in contact with council's customer service team on 7955 7777.
All affected properties have been notified about the outage.
To find out more, visit https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/gloucester-water-upgrade
