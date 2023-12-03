Gloucester Advocate
Overnight water outage planned for southern Gloucester

By Staff Reporters
December 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Properties from Onslow Street to Gloucester Tops Road will be without water from 9pm Thursday night until 6am Friday morning due to work at the Cemetery Road reservoir site. Picture supplied.
With the two new reservoirs at Cemetery Road complete and the final stages of construction set to be finished by Christmas, the Gloucester water upgrade will move into the testing and commissioning stage in the new year.

