MidCoast Council urges those who can to donate at Christmas

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 5 2023 - 10:43am, first published December 4 2023 - 4:30am
Feel good about doing good this Christmas by donating at council customer service points
MidCoast Council is urging residents to place unwrapped gifts and foodstuffs under Christmas trees located at customer service points before 15 December to help everyone enjoy the holiday season.

