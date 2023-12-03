Feel good about doing good this Christmas by donating at council customer service points

MidCoast Council is urging residents to place unwrapped gifts and foodstuffs under Christmas trees located at customer service points before 15 December to help everyone enjoy the holiday season.
The Christmas trees will be up until Friday, December 15 at the customer contact points at Taree, Forster, Stroud, Gloucester and Tea Gardens.
Anyone can come in and drop off a gift or food and they will be given to local charities in the community, including neighbourhood centres.
Christmas is a great time to make a difference if you are in a financial position to donate to charity.
When you donate to charity for Christmas, you support families at what may be a difficult time.
It is also a great way to teach your family the importance of giving back to the community.
Council has suggested asking your children to pick out a gift that they think other kids their age might like to get for Christmas and help teach them the joy of giving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.