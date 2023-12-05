GLOUCESTER Cricket Club's seven-a-side fund raiser for the McGrath Foundation was understood to be the second biggest in the state last year.
Now officials are hoping to go one better in Saturday's competition.
"I'm not sure of the actual figures, but I was told that we were the second highest in the state last year,'' Gloucester CC president Ryan Yates said.
He said Saturday's event has attracted seven sides.
"We'll have Taree United here as well as Great Lakes and Wingham,'' Ryan said.
"The rest will be locals.
"United played last year and they had a ball.''
Teams will meet at Gloucester Oval at 9am and it's hoped to start matches by 10am. The final will be around 5pm. The seven sides will split into two pools, with the two leading teams to meet in the final. Presentation will be held at Gloucester Bowling Club at the conclusion, where there'll be an auction.
"We've got some gear from (WBBL star) Maitlan Brown to auction off and should go well,'' Ryan said.
Teams will face 10 overs. Runs for sundries go to the batter and the balls aren't re-bowled. Batters can't be dismissed first delivery.
Ryan said the teams have have the bye will assist with umpiring and scoring the other matches.
"It's a bit of fun. We'll have a few beers and no one takes it too seriously,'' he said.
"Proceeds will go to the McGrath Foundation and hopefully we'll raise plenty of money for them.''
The McGrath Foundation funds McGrath breast care nurses who provide invaluable support and care to women and men experiencing breast cancer. From diagnosis right throughout treatment, McGrath Breast Care Nurses are available to help individuals and their families for free and with no referral.
