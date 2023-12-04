Gloucester Advocatesport
Gloucester Bushmen young players stand out

By Mick McDonald
December 5 2023 - 10:00am
Andrew Fraser is among Gloucester's younger contingent who have stood out in this season's T1 cricket competition.
THE performance of Gloucester's young contingent has been the highlight of the pre-Christmas section of the Manning T1 cricket competition.

