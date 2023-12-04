Gloucester Advocate
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Council

MidCoast Council rate hike for 2024-25 financial year

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 4 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council mayor, Claire Pontin. Picture supplied.

A heads up for MidCoast Council ratepayers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.