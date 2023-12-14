Congratulations to the Mid Coast's 33 Distinguished Achievers

The nail-biting wait is over for year 12 students across NSW with the release of ATAR results and Top Achievers, All Round Achievers, and Distinguished Achievers lists.
While no students in the Mid Coast region made the Top Achievers or All Round Achievers lists, 33 students have made the list of elite students recognised as distinguished achievers.
Great Lakes College Senior Campus boasts the most students on the list in the Mid Coast by far, with a total of 16 students as follows:
St Clare's topped the Manning Valley's list with seven students.
