NYE raffle to fund end of year celebrations and purchase community asset

Gloucester Business Chamber will be making sure this New Year's Eve is one to remember - especially for the lucky person who will be driving away in a new car.
New Year's Eve is always exciting, but with $55,000 in prizes being raffled off on the night, the business chamber have taken things up more than just a notch.
First prize is a new Kia Seltos Sport Plus, second prize is a $10,000 holiday package of the winners choice, with third prize being $5000 in home furniture.
According to business chamber president, Matt Clinch, the raffle is a way for the Gloucester community to self-fund their end of year celebrations, provide free admission for the festivities, while also generating revenue towards purchasing essential equipment.
"We're only offering 7000 tickets so your odds are pretty good, and all proceeds go back into running the event and also to purchase a community asset - a large silent generator - which all the groups can use," Matt said.
Apart from the raffle, the evening will have the usual array of amusements for children, all provided free of charge. There will also be food and market stalls, and what is shaping to be the biggest fireworks display within the LGA for 2023.
Music on the night will be provided by Live Baby Live who will be playing a mix of 80s and 90s music before launching into an INXS tribute show to electrify the crowd.
Of course staging a large-scale professional production doesn't come cheap.
A number of local businesses have got onboard with sponsorship, however, providing entertainment of the scale planned requires a substantial outlay.
Which is why the business chamber is hoping people throw their support behind the raffle - especially given that all proceeds will go back into the community.
"The theme every year is about the community plus visitors and tourists just bringing in the new year in solidarity," Matt said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.