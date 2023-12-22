Judy Ingram retires after 30 musical years teaching at Gloucester High School

Judy Ingram is packing up her musical instruments and programs after 30 years of teaching at Gloucester High School.
Judy started out as a casual teacher for two years before being permanently appointed to the school.
Throughout her time at the school Judy has taken on the roles of year adviser, girls adviser, and relieved as head teacher wellbeing.
She has also coordinated the Peer Support Program and Peer Mediation.
However, Judy will be remembered for the musicals staged every two years.
These are a wonderful events that include whole school participation and community involvements, not only on stage but back of stage, prop construction and art works, costumes, makeup, choreography and sound and lighting and of course the orchestra.
Many of Judy's past students have furthered their careers in music and/or the arts.
This year's HSC Music class was Judy's last, with the six participating students doing her proud by achieving two Band 6, one Band 5, and three Band 4 results.
Gloucester High School extends its congratulations on a wonderful career, and thanks you for your commitment to successful student outcomes at Gloucester High School and to public education. The school wishes you well in your retirement.
