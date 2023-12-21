Gloucester High students perform well in 2023 HSC

Continuing what has become something of a tradition, Gloucester High School students have once again performed exceedingly well in their Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations.
Of the 40 Gloucester High School students who sat for this year's exams, four students achieved Band 6, while 24 Band 5s were achieved across most of the courses studied.
The students to achieve the Band 6 were Adelaide McIntosh and Charles Tonks in Music, Toreen Denyer in Primary Industries and Jessica Murray in Investigating Science.
Jessica Murray also received the school's top Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) score of 82.8.
The results should come as no surprise as Gloucester High School has an exemplary record in the HSC.
Life will take you on many different paths, go forth and embrace what the future holds as you are the future- Gloucester High School principal, Mrs Trudi Edman
According to Gloucester High principal, Trudi Edman, the results provide a reflection of the level of dedication from students, along with the commitment and high expectations of teachers who provide engaging lessons and many extracurricular opportunities.
Mrs Edman congratulated the students and wished them the best.
"On behalf of the staff at Gloucester High School, I wish you every success in your future endeavours," Mrs Edman said.
"Life will take you on many different paths, go forth and embrace what the future holds as you are the future."
The principal also referred the now former high school students to a quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson as a useful guide for their future - "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be."
Congratulations to the class of 2023.
