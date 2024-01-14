Councillors sign-off on NAIDOC funding policy

A policy designed to provide funding towards NAIDOC celebrations has been welcomed and supported by Worimi elders.
The NAIDOC Funding Policy was adopted unanimously by MidCoast Council after it went on public exhibition late last year, attracting just two submissions.
"Thank you MidCoast Council for drafting this NAIDOC Funding Policy which will benefit all members of the community," the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Aboriginal Reference Group wrote.
Another registered: "Given this weekend's rejection by 60 per cent of Australians of even the most modest proposal for addressing Indigenous inequality, the prospect of any meaningful 'all-of-community' events has become pointless.
"A majority of non-Indigenous Australians like myself have effectively turned off, so the only sensible option is to ask Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders themselves how they want to celebrate NAIDOC week and give them the funding directly.
"The rest of us have surrendered any right to engage in these discussions; to comment would only demonstrate hypocrisy."
Reporting to councillors attending the December meeting, community development co-ordinator, Lyndie Hepple said there was a community expectation that council continued to support NAIDOC activities.
She said historically this constituted in-kind service provision and a small amount of funding.
At the December 2022 ordinary meeting council approved a pilot NAIDOC funding program and appointed four councillors to the assessment panel, she said.
"After the pilot funding round, feedback from the four NAIDOC planning committees was very positive."
The draft policy was discussed with the policy working group on August 30, 2023, and no changes were required, she said.
"Applicants are required to meet with council to ensure appropriate approvals for events are planned in advance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.