Tayla Predebon's Australia Day honour

PREMIERSHIP winning rugby league front rower Tayla Predebon is heading home on January 26 to be Gloucester's Australia Day ambassador.
Tayla, 23, was a member of Newcastle's NRLW premiership winning sides in 2022 and 2023. She also won a title with Sydney Roosters in 2021.
She's no stranger to a challenge on the footy field, but concedes the invitation to be her home town Oz day ambassador was a bit of a shock.
"I can't wait, going back to my home town...I'm really looking forward to it,'' she said.
"I haven't really done anything like that before. The Gloucester organisers reached out and asked if I would do it. It should be good fun while also recognising all the award winners.
"It's definitely not what I'm used to but it will be a great experience. I'll give it a crack.''
Speaking in public holds no demons for her.
"You get used to it doing interviews in front of a camera,'' she said.
"It's not easy, but it's not that bad either.''
Tayla has started light training for the NRLW season, however, this doesn't kick off until July 25.
In other years players have turned out in the NSW Women's Premiership as a prelude to the NRLW, however, this competition has now been incorporated into the NRLW, as a reserve grade.
"NSW doesn't have a comp that I'm aware of leading into the season. Some of the girls are heading to Queensland to play up there,'' Tayla said.
"That starts in March. But if you can't do that it will be a fairly long time with no footy, although we will have an eight week pre-season.''
The bulk of last season's Newcastle squad will be lining up again as the Knights eye a title three-peat. There will be a change of coach, with Ben Jeffries taking over from the highly successful Ronald Griffiths.
Tayla went to Newcastle University from Gloucester High five years ago. She played her first game of rugby league at high school.
She graduated from uni last year and starts fulltime work as a physiotherapist in February.
Tayla tries to get home to Gloucester as often as possible.
"During the footy season it is difficult, but I do love coming home,'' she said.
Her brother, Kyle, was named best forward for the Gloucester Magpies last season. With a bit of a break before the NRLW, it was suggested to Tayla that she might have a run with the Magpies.
"That'd be fun,'' she responded with a smile.
"But I suppose there'd be some rule against it.''
