Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tayla Predebon's Australia Day honour

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 17 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PREMIERSHIP winning rugby league front rower Tayla Predebon is heading home on January 26 to be Gloucester's Australia Day ambassador.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.