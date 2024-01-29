NYE success but business chamber looking to go bigger in 2024

Gloucester Business Chamber's decision to adopt a more self-sufficient approach to funding their New Year's Eve celebrations has proven to be a winner - and they weren't the only ones.
For the 2023 event, the chamber moved away from previous years' model that relied on state government funding, opting instead to run a raffle with the proceeds used to cover expenses.
Despite lower than expected ticket sales, the chamber managed to recoup more than the operating costs for the event.
While this was good news for organisers, the format was even better for three lucky ticket buyers who won prizes of a furniture package, a holiday, and a brand new car.
Business chamber president, Matt Clinch said the night was a great success and was pleased that the raffle winners were all from the Mid Coast region.
"We raffled off the car to a lady at Stroud, the holiday went to a lady at Forster, and the furniture went to a local fellow," Matt said.
"We're in the process of placing the order on the car now."
Numbers of attendees for the event were up on previous years, with an official head count of 4850 people on the night. This represents an increase from the 2022 event where 3700 reportedly attended.
Despite showers throughout the day, the rain cleared 15 minutes after the event began at 6pm, holding off until about two minutes after fireworks finished to complete the night.
It was phenomenal. I guess the average age in the mosh pit would have been 40-something, but we had 60 and 70-year-olds in there encouraging some of the younger people to get involved.- Gloucester Business Chamber president, Matt Clinch
Those present on the evening witnessed a blistering set from INXS tribute band, Live Baby Live, who seemed to span the generations with their infectious grooves getting the crowd up and dancing.
"It was phenomenal. I guess the average age in the mosh pit would have been 40-something, but we had 60 and 70-year-olds in there encouraging some of the younger people to get involved," Matt said.
The only shortfall of the event was failing to raise enough money to purchase a community asset - ideally a silent generator - for local community groups to use for their events.
Despite this, organisers are planning to go even bigger for the 2024 New Year's Eve show which once again will be funded by the proceeds from a raffle. However, at this stage they are considering making some changes to the major prize of a motor vehicle.
"We're thinking of a commercial vehicle, so something like an Isuzu D-Max, and we've already started that process with the car yard as well," Matt said.
"And instead of doing it (purchasing a community asset) in one year, we might have to do it over two or three, just start banking that money and we'll achieve that goal of getting a silent generator."
