Gloucester Croquet Club presentation and Australia Day

The 2023 croquet year culminated with a most enjoyable day beginning with a delicious lunch at Nannas.
This was followed by a round-up by president Ashleigh Hickman outlining the end of another successful year and much deserved appreciation of fellow committee members and members alike.
Ashleigh wished all a safe and enjoyable break before presenting medals to the winners of club events for 2023.
Club Singles Champion: Lyn Stewart and runner-up Yvonne Bagnall.
Club Handicapped Singles: Ashleigh Hickman with runner-up Bev Fagan.
Presidents Cup (doubles): Denise Bruce and Al Minis, with runners-up Ashleigh Hickman and Bev Murray.
The club had also participated with representative teams in the Mid North Coast friendship days held between Forster, Port Macquarie and Taree. While we didn't come home with any trophies this year for golf croquet, Lyn Stewart won Division 4 of the association competition.
Mention was also made of Lyn Stewart and Chris Sims; recipients of medals in their various blocks at the earlier Masters Games for that year.
The Masters Games draws entrants from as far as Port Macquarie, Forster, Taree, Nelson Bay, Maitland and surrounds, as well as from our local club. This was the second year of the Masters Games and Lyn and Chris were the first club members to be recipients of this coveted champion medal. Well done all!
After the break social play resumed on January 15.
Our official start to the year is on Australia Day, January 26. This will take the form of an Aussie Tea with a couple of novelty challenges followed by social golf croquet. The event will start at 4pm. The afternoon is free, and all are welcome.
Croquet is for everyone so why not make this year your time to give it a try.
Golf croquet is played on Mondays and Thursdays - 8am and 4pm.
Participants can play both sessions if desired.
Ricochet: 8am on Wednesdays.
For more information contact Bev 0458 581 627 for golf, or Lyn 0410 495 553 for ricochet.
